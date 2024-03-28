Channel 2's Best Bet$ week 10: NFL

Last week was a wash for Channel 2’s Best Bet$. We went 2-3, and fell to 31-24 on the year. I tried to make some upset picks, but this week we are going to keep it simple and make the smart bets. We had to make a last minute change to the picks when it was announced that running back Nick Chubbs will be out due to Covid. So, no Browns +2.5.

1. Under 44: Saints at Titans

The Saints are going to have to keep this a low-scoring game if they want to win. Last week the defense struggled against Atlanta, but I believe they bounce back this week and give the offense a chance late. The Titans are one of the hottest teams in the NFL but without their best player, Derrick Henry.

2. Chiefs -2.5

This is the spot I had the Browns, but after the Chubbs news I changed the pick to the Chiefs over the Raiders. Vegas normally plays KC well, especially at home but they have so many distractions right now that I have to bet against them. The Chiefs need this win to keep up in the playoff hunt.

3. Packers -3.5

This will be a fun game to watch as both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson will play. I just believe that the Packers are the better team and need a bounce back victory after losing to the Chiefs last week.

4. Over 53.5: Vikings at Chargers

Two of the best offenses in football, this will be a shootout. Both teams have a chance to score 30-plus in this one.

5. Under 49: Rams at 49ers

A good Monday Night Football matchup, two division rivals. The Rams made a splash this week by signing OBJ, but the Niners defense has a ton of talent on the field. 49 points is a high number, and I believe that these two defenses are too good to allow that many points.