Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Week 1; CFB Week 2

BATON ROUGE - It's the start of the NFL season and week 2 of college football, and so far this year we are 6-2 in our Best Bet$.

Last week we went 3-2 thanks to LSU's heartbreaking loss and a no-show from Colorado. This week I have 3 NFL picks, and two CFB picks I think will hit.

1. Rams moneyline

We start with the NFL season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. I have the Bills winning the Super Bowl, but losing week 1 in LA. The Rams are going to be juiced coming off hanging their first banner since 1999. I really can't believe they are two-and-a-half-point underdogs. Head coach Sean McVay is 5-0 in season openers, and the Rams were 3-0 last year when they were underdogs. I got the Rams' moneyline in this one.

2. Tennessee -6.5

The second game I have is over in college football between Tennessee and Pitt. The Panthers got a big-time win last week in the Backyard Brawl over West Virginia, and they are going to be hyped again at home going against a top-25 SEC team. However, they are going to lose to the better team. The Vols' offense is legit, Hendon Hooker is one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC, and I think that Tennessee's defense is improved. I have the Vols covering and winning by 10 or more points.

3. Kentucky +5.5

Yes, I have the road dawg in this one, and Kentucky won't have star back Chris Rodriguez. That's how confident I am in Mark Stoops and the experience of this Wildcats team to go cover Gainesville. Florida is going to be riding high after upsetting Utah in Billy Napier's first game as the head coach, but Stoops will have a plan for QB Anthony Richardson. I still think there are a lot of question marks on Florida's team, and Kentucky's experience will show in the swamp on Saturday.

4. Vikings moneyline

We go back over to the NFL for an NFC North Rivalry between the Packers and the Vikings. I like Minnesota at home, they are 1.5-point dawgs, and I think they will be the surprise team in the NFC. The Vikings are loaded on offense with Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, and Adam Thielan. Yes, Kirk Cousins can be shaky at times, but now he has an offensive-minded head coach, and I think he'll improve. On the other side of things, I want to see how Aaron Rodgers plays without Davante Adams. I got the Vikings moneyline on Sunday.

5 Saints -5.5

Finally, I think the Saints will cover against rival Atlanta. The Falcons are going to be really bad this year, like top-5 pick bad, and New Orleans should compete in the NFC South. Star wideout Michael Thomas is expected to play, and Jameis Winston will get to throw to a loaded Saints offense. I thought about taking the under in this one as well but decided against it just because 41 points in an NFL game is just really low.