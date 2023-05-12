87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs

42 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, May 12 2023 May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023 3:45 PM May 12, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

The NBA playoffs are in full swing and we've seen already one team punch their ticket with the Denver Nuggets heading to the conference finals. A few more look to clinch tonight, but we start our bet$ Sunday with the 76ers at Celtics for game 7:

1. 76ers +7

2. Same Game Parlay:

Celtics Moneyline

Jayson Tatum 40+ Points and Rebounds

Joel Embiid 40+ Points and Rebounds

3. Nuggets to win Western Conference +135

Trending News

Watch the Video to see why. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days