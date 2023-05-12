87°
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
The NBA playoffs are in full swing and we've seen already one team punch their ticket with the Denver Nuggets heading to the conference finals. A few more look to clinch tonight, but we start our bet$ Sunday with the 76ers at Celtics for game 7:
1. 76ers +7
2. Same Game Parlay:
Celtics Moneyline
Jayson Tatum 40+ Points and Rebounds
Joel Embiid 40+ Points and Rebounds
3. Nuggets to win Western Conference +135
