Latest Weather Blog
Changes to Sunday parades because of weather
PLAQUEMINE – The Krewe of Comogo will parade Monday evening instead of Sunday due to the threat of stormy weather.
Comogo will roll at 7 p.m. on Monday. Monday will be pretty, but chilly – forecast lows are in the 30s.
The Sunday afternoon parade in Port Allen will roll earlier. The Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks Parade will parade at noon on Sunday.
In addition, the Livonia Carnival Association parade, initially set for 1 p.m. Sunday, will roll instead at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
There are no changes to parades on Friday and Saturday morning in Baton Rouge. Weather issues are expected to hold for those parades with the threatening storms moving in the region Sunday.
Click HERE for more from the WBRZ weather team.
*******************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. James Episcopal Church drastically remodeled for first time in 125 years
-
Louisiana to pull thousands of vaccine doses from federal nursing home program,...
-
Cassidy not optimistic about bipartisan COVID relief bill
-
Police arrest suspect in Tigerland double murder last month
-
New initiative aims to curb gun violence after deadly start to 2021
Sports Video
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule