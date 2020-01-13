Championship Chase: A special LSU edition of 2une In

Monday, January 13 is game day!

As LSU fans eagerly await the National Championship game, with kickoff beginning at 7 p.m., WBRZ's 2une In crew is starting this exciting day with live coverage from New Orleans.

2une In anchors, John Pastorek and Brandi B. Harris, are joined by Ra'even Jackson and Nadeen Abusada in New Orleans to keep audiences posted all things LSU/National Championship-related.

Meanwhile, Dr. Josh Eachus and Ashley Frugé are holding things down in WBRZ's Baton Rouge studio, to provide viewers with periodic updates on traffic and weather.

For information regarding game day parking, background on players and related news, as well as local news, watch 2une In from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Click here to watch the special coverage live online.