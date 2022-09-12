Chalmette grocery store offering 'Fail Cake' to celebrate Saints win

Photo via WWL-TV

CHALMETTE - A grocery store near New Orleans is celebrating a seemingly-impossible Saints win in an unconventional way.

Breaux Mart's Chalmette location is offering a new "Fail Cake" by request only, WWL-TV reports, with a printed fondant image of the scoreboard at the top of the final quarter before the Saints' monumental comeback.

The cake symbolizes a historic addition to the bitter—yet friendly—rivalry between the Saints and Falcons.