Chalmette grocery store offering 'Fail Cake' to celebrate Saints win
CHALMETTE - A grocery store near New Orleans is celebrating a seemingly-impossible Saints win in an unconventional way.
Breaux Mart's Chalmette location is offering a new "Fail Cake" by request only, WWL-TV reports, with a printed fondant image of the scoreboard at the top of the final quarter before the Saints' monumental comeback.
The cake symbolizes a historic addition to the bitter—yet friendly—rivalry between the Saints and Falcons.
