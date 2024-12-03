42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Century-old building to be renovated into an affordable housing unit

2 hours 28 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, December 02 2024 Dec 2, 2024 December 02, 2024 11:00 PM December 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Gabby Davis

BATON ROUGE - The century-old Prince Hall Masonic Temple will be turned into a mixed-income development with 46 units. It's one of the several projects in the capital area intended to add more affordable housing.

It was built in 1924 and was a work and social spot for the Black community during the 1900s. It housed the Temple Roof Garden and Temple Theater, hot spots for social gatherings in Baton Rouge. Louis Armstrong, B.B. King and Ray Charles were among the musicians who performed there. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994.

"When you have historic buildings like the Prince Hall Masonic Temple, you know where you are. They really give you a sense of place. There's no other place exactly like that," Executive Director of the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation Brian Davis said.

Over time, water damage and electrical and mechanical issues aided the building's decline, but local chapters still use it for meetings. It was added to the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation endangered buildings list in 2019.

Trending News

"A lot of times, the populations are aging and decreasing. They kind of have a burden of what to do with their lodge halls. Hopefully, the building and the stories associated with it will still be around for many years to come," Davis said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days