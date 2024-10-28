Central Thruway at Frenchtown Road open again after car catches fire following crash

Photo: Central Fire Department

CENTRAL — The southbound lane of Central Thruway at Frenchtown Road was shut down after two cars collided Monday afternoon, resulting in one catching fire, Central Fire officials said.

Two people sustained minor injuries in the crash, fire officials added.

The fire was quickly controlled by Central firefighters, but the road was opened as of 6:25 p.m. Officials ask that commuters avoid the area.

Central Police and EMS also responded to the scene.

Photo: Central Fire Department