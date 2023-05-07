Central teens involved in drunk driving accident on way to prom Saturday

CENTRAL - Four teens on their way to prom were transported to a hospital after a crash involving a drunk driver Saturday night in Central.

Emergency services responded to reports of a crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, the teens, driving a 2005 Toyota 4Runner, were traveling northbound on Central Thruway in the lane closest to the median.

At the same time, the driver, identified as 33-year-old Erick Melendez, of a 2012 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on Central Thruway in the lane closest to the median.

For reasons still unknown, the Ford Explorer left the roadway, crossed over the median, and entered into oncoming traffic colliding with the Toyota 4Runner head-on.

The Toyota 4Runner flipped at least once before landing on the driver's side facing east across both southbound lanes. All four occupants were transported to a hospital. Three sustained minor injuries. One was transported via air-med for a possibly serious, but non-life-threatening injury.

The Ford Explorer came to a stop facing east across both northbound lanes. Melendez was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, and driving without a license.

This is an ongoing investigation.