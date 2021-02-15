32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central's 7 foot center Ethaniel Rizan is a man of great size and even greater heart

5 hours 23 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, February 14 2021 Feb 14, 2021 February 14, 2021 11:09 PM February 14, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

At 6'10 in the ninth grade, Central's Ethaniel Rizan had basketball superstar written all over him.


"When you see a sixth ten ninth grader you expect him to be Shaquille O'Neal," says Central head coach Gary Duhe. 

But Ethaniel, or Big E as he's affectionately known, hasn't always had it that easy. Growing so fast and eventually surpassing seven feet tall, coordination was always his toughest opponent. It got so frustrating that he eventually took some time away from the game.

Now as a senior for the Wildcats he's back and better than ever; hoping for to better his teammates and himself in the process.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days