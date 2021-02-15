Central's 7 foot center Ethaniel Rizan is a man of great size and even greater heart

At 6'10 in the ninth grade, Central's Ethaniel Rizan had basketball superstar written all over him.



"When you see a sixth ten ninth grader you expect him to be Shaquille O'Neal," says Central head coach Gary Duhe.

But Ethaniel, or Big E as he's affectionately known, hasn't always had it that easy. Growing so fast and eventually surpassing seven feet tall, coordination was always his toughest opponent. It got so frustrating that he eventually took some time away from the game.

Now as a senior for the Wildcats he's back and better than ever; hoping for to better his teammates and himself in the process.