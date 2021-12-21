Central Police will close Hooper Rd. Tuesday night to clear overturned semi

CENTRAL - Hooper Road between Blackwater and Lovett will be closed for much of Tuesday evening so crews can clear an overturned semi.

The truck flipped after the driver swerved into a ditch to avoid hitting another vehicle. The truck toppled over as it ran into the ditch.

The truck was loaded with asphalt, police said.

The overturned truck did not block Tuesday evening traffic but police said they would close Hooper after the evening rush to remove the wreck.

The three-hour closure is expected to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was injured.

