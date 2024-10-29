75°
Latest Weather Blog
Central Police say crash yesterday that ended in fire was spurred by social media challenge
CENTRAL - A crash that briefly shut down Central Thruway Monday evening was instigated by drivers attempting a social media challenge, police said.
The crash happened at the intersection of Central Thruway and Frenchtown Road, Central Police said. Drivers reported seeing one of the involved vehicles weaving in and out of traffic as far away as O'Neal Lane before entering the city of Central.
Police said the weaving driver was attempting a "drifting" challenge seen on social media, which involves intentionally oversteering and losing traction on the road.
"One young driver found out this evening that these challenges have real world consequences," police said.
Trending News
No one was seriously injured in the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD investigating shooting off Scotland Avenue on Monday
-
Three accused of drug dealing, stealing guns arrested in Hammond raid
-
Baker teenager shot in the head dies in hospital
-
Central Police officer wanted for payroll fraud in jail Monday
-
Sheriff said missing 10-year-old boy was hiding under house during multi-agency search...