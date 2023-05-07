Central mayor continues push for new City Hall

CENTRAL - Leaders in the City of Central are continuing their push for a new city hall.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the city council will discuss and determine whether to approve the city's request for a conditional use permit for the desired land for the development.

The new Central City Hall would be at the intersection of Hooper Road and Sullivan Road. The land is currently owned by the school district, but an agreement between the city and the school district is in place so Central can buy the land for around $250,000.

Mayor Junior Shelton told WBRZ Monday that this is one of the final steps until work can begin on the 17,800 square foot building.

Over the past few months, several public hearings about a new city hall have take place. Some residents say its a waste of money when Central is facing other pressing issues like drainage.

Mayor Shelton said the city has several projects going on at once, but drainage remains the priority. Shelton also said that as a growing city, Central's government needs more space.

If the council approves the permit, bidding on construction will begin next month. The $4.7 million project could start by early November.