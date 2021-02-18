Central Fire Dept sends help to Shreveport area firefighters experiencing water problems

CENTRAL - The winter storm is causing plumbing problems that are affecting how quickly some fire departments can respond to emergency situations.

Determined to assist their colleagues, the Central Fire Department sent help to their counterparts in the Shreveport/Bossier City area upon learning they were experiencing water issues.

Shreveport officials sent out a Wednesday, Feb. 17 request for water tankers by way of the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

Central immediately responded by sending Tanker 336 to assist in the event of structure fires.

The Department explained that gratitude motivated their quick response, saying, "We are returning the favor to North Louisiana after the 2016 flood when Bossier City Fire Department came to Central to assist us."

