Central Community Schools welcomes students back for fall semester

CENTRAL - Central Community Schools are welcoming a limited number of students back to classes Thursday (August 6) morning.

Students arrived on campus bright and early, their masks obediently in place and submitting to temperatures checks before heading to morning classes.

Younger students in Pre-K through sixth grade will find themselves in class and at lunch with the same faces throughout the semester. Officials believe this limited contact with fellow classmates will lessen the likelihood of a virus outbreak.

Students in seventh grade and up will follow a hybrid class schedule.

But not all students are returning to in-person classes. About 850 of Central Middle's student body population, for example, have opted on taking classes virtually, via distance learning.

WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada visited Central Middle School on the first day and noted that most of the students seemed eager to return to class.

It’s the first day of school for Central students and look at this cutie Khloe Brown, who’s masked and ready for her first day at Central intermediate. We’re talking about all the changes and what it’s gonna look like in the classroom on 2une In. @WBRZ https://t.co/jFUInNn3Qu pic.twitter.com/SIDNiX5DIR — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) August 6, 2020

Some even showed up with encouraging signs to cheer on fellow classmates as they all, socially distanced yet united, embarked on their first day of the 2020-2021 school year.

