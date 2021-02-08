Celebrities unite in support of Britney Spears

While the stars of Hollywood may not be shining on the big screen in typical fashion, they are becoming increasingly vocal in their support of one of their own, a 38-year-old Louisianian-turned-pop-sensation who, despite repeatedly fighting for her rights, has been prohibited from fully controlling her financial assets as well as certain aspects of her daily life.

According to CNN, a host of actors expressed their support for pop singer Britney Spears following the release of a new documentary that aired Friday (Feb. 5).

The documentary, created by The New York Times and entitled "Framing Britney Spears," follows the Kentwood-raised singer's road to fame and delves into her court-ordered conservatorship.

Spears is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, who has served as the conservatorship of her finances for more than a decade. Spears says through her attorney, that she no longer wants her father in charge of her finances, CNN reports.

Miley Cyrus, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler are just some of the big names that showed support for Spears following the film's debut.

Parker and Midler simply tweeted, "#FreeBritney" a hashtag that has gone viral in the past few years, spearheaded by a group of the popstar's fans who believe she should be let out of her conservatorship.

During Cyrus' pre-Super Bowl performance on Sunday she said, "We love Britney," while on stage.

Paramore's Hayley Williams tweeted, "No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her. The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid."

Spears failed to regain control of her estate in early November of 2020 when a Los Angeles judge ruled against her request.

The judge allowed Jamie Spears to continue on as her legal guardian due to concerns about her mental health.

For well over a decade, Spears' life and assets have been managed by her father and attorney - who are also legally able to restrict her visitors and communicate with doctors about her treatment.