Cause not determined for massive house fire in Central Tuesday evening
CENTRAL - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire that happened Tuesday evening.
The Central Fire Department said it and the Baton Rouge, East Side, Zachary, and St. George Fire Departments all responded to the fire at a house on the 6000 block of Thibodeaux.
No injuries were reported, but pictures from the scene showed the home had lost a major portion of its roof and was severely damaged.
A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.
