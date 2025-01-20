41°
CATS announces service changes due to incoming freezing weather
BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System is adjusting its service schedule ahead of freezing temperatures and expected snowfall.
CATS said Monday morning that service will conclude at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday there will be a complete suspension of services.
There was no word on whether service would resume on Wednesday.
Updates on the CATS service will be posted to its website here.
