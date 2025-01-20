41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CATS announces service changes due to incoming freezing weather

3 hours 3 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, January 20 2025 Jan 20, 2025 January 20, 2025 12:59 PM January 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System is adjusting its service schedule ahead of freezing temperatures and expected snowfall.

CATS said Monday morning that service will conclude at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday there will be a complete suspension of services.

There was no word on whether service would resume on Wednesday. 

Updates on the CATS service will be posted to its website here

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days