Catholic outduels Destrehan in season-opening win

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic High football team opened the 2025 season with a marquee win over Destrehan.

Catholic 32, Destrehan 23

The Bears went down 10-0 in the first quarter following a 100-yard interception return touchdown from Destrehan defensive back and LSU commit Jabari Mack, but Catholic returned the favor with two Justin Batiste rushing touchdowns to take a 20-16 lead into the half time break.

Batiste added two more touchdowns in the second half to keep the Bears in front en route to the 32-23 victory.

Catholic hosts St. Thomas More next Friday.