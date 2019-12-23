57°
Carnival cruise ship involved in collision delayed in New Orleans

Monday, December 23 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Carnival Glory, one of the ships involved in a shocking Friday morning collision, departed later than scheduled from New Orleans Monday after repairs had to be completed.

The ship was originally scheduled to depart Sunday, despite damage sustained to its aft dining room. 

The Carnival Glory returned to port in New Orleans Sunday morning, and was expected to depart at midnight.

But that schedule changed, as officials with Carnival said the ship would instead depart around 10 a.m. Monday morning. They're also gifting impacted guests with a one day prorated refund and a $100 per stateroom onboard credit.

There is no anticipated impact to the itinerary, which includes visits to Costa Maya, Mahogany Bay (Roatan) and Cozumel. 

The company issued a statement saying, "We are looking forward to providing our guests with a great vacation and we appreciate their patience and understanding. Their cooperation has been nothing short of outstanding as we worked through the issues from Friday’s event."

