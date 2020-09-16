Carnival announces cancellation of one NOLA-based ship's cruises for remainder of 2020

NEW ORLEANS - A Wednesday morning announcement from Carnival Cruise Line explained that one of the company's New Orleans-based ships won't take to the water until April of next year due to the current health crisis as well as scheduled maintenance, The Advocate reports.

Guests who'd hoped to sail aboard the Carnival Valor won't be able to until April 29, 2021. This means a transatlantic cruise from New Orleans on Jan. 25, 2021, as well as its return from Barcelona on Feb. 26, 2021 have been cancelled, according to the cruise line.

The Valor can carry almost 3,000 passengers and almost 1,200 crew members. It's one of four ships that will be out of commission because of Carnival's "ongoing ship enhancement program and the current pause in cruise operations," the company said.

But not all travelers will have to wait until next year to enjoy a cruise. A spokesperson said a second ship NOLA-based ship, Glory, will is take the waters on October 31.

“This extended pause in our operations has also impacted shipyard availability, and we’ve had to reschedule required dry docks," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in the statement. "As we continue to work through issues related to our eventual return to operations, we are committed to providing our guests and travel agent partners with certainty where we can, although we regret disappointing our guests."

