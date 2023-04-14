80°
Carjacking on Perkins Road may be linked to similar robbery in Ascension Parish

1 hour 52 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, April 14 2023 Apr 14, 2023 April 14, 2023 3:50 PM April 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for two men allegedly connected to two carjackings that happened in East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish this week. 

The first carjacking happened on the Circle K parking lot on Perkins Rowe late Monday night, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The victim told deputies two men stole his car keys and then his car. The suspects were driving a car confirmed to be stolen through the New Orleans Police Department, a Hyundai Elantra. 

The same Hyundai Elantra was later seen in connection with another vehicle robbery in Ascension Parish, but the stolen vehicle was later recovered in New Orleans. 

The EBRSO said the victims described the suspects as wearing dark clothes, masks, and carrying semi-automatic handguns. 

Anyone with information about the thefts is encouraged to call the EBRSO at (225) 389-5064. 

