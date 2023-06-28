Caretaker accused of trying to swindle wealthy Baton Rouge man arrested following WBRZ reports

BATON ROUGE - A caretaker accused of trying to take advantage of an affluent family in Baton Rouge — and wanted in a separate fraud case out of Livingston Parish — was booked into jail Wednesday.

Jail records show that Melba Braud, 62, was taken into custody Wednesday by Louisiana State Police on a bench warrant as well as a fugitive warrant.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit first exposed the accusations against Braud earlier this month after she was indicted in East Baton Rouge for exploitation of the infirmed.

Beth Claybourn told Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto that a phony will was drafted for her husband, who was battling dementia. The document named Braud as the beneficiary to the couple's $2 million Destin condominium, all of his stocks and bank accounts, all of his guns, and half of his stake in his wife's interior design business, Beth Claybourn interiors.

After the WBRZ report, more allegations surfaced naming Braud as the suspect in a Denham Springs fraud case which involved the theft of $12,000 via another victim's bank card.