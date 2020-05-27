79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CareSouth COVID drive-thru testing closed Wednesday, walk-up testing remains open

2 hours 56 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 May 27, 2020 6:14 AM May 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE –  CareSouth Medical and Dental COVID-19 Drive-thru Community testing at its Baton Rouge and Donaldsonville Clinics will be closed Wednesday, May 27 due to inclement weather. However, testing is still available for walkups. 

In Baton Rouge, the testing is available from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. 

In Donaldsonville, the testing is available 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Patients must first register to take the test by visiting www.caresouth.org online or by calling (225) 650-2000. 

The testing is open to anyone age 12 or older with or without symptoms and with and without insurance. No doctor’s order required. 

There is no out-of-pocket expense. 

If a patient has insurance, their insurance will be billed. 

If a patient doesn't have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost.

For more information, call (225) 650-2000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days