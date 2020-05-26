CareSouth COVID drive-thru testing closed Tuesday, walk-up testing remains open

76°
BATON ROUGE –  CareSouth Medical and Dental COVID-19 Drive-thru Community testing clinics in Baton Rouge and Plaquemine are closed on Tuesday, May 26 due to inclement weather. But, coronavirus testing is still available for walkups. 

In Baton Rouge, testing is available from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. 

In Plaquemine, testing is available from 8 a.m. until noon on Tuesday and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. 

Patients must first register to take the test by visiting www.caresouth.org online or by calling (225) 650-2000. 

The testing is open to anyone age 12 or older with or without symptoms and with and without insurance. No doctor’s order required. 

There is no out-of-pocket expense. 

If a patient has insurance, their insurance will be billed. 

If a patient doesn't have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost.

For more information, call (225) 650-2000.

