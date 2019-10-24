68°
Cardiovascular Institute of the South hosts 'Wine & Wellness' event on Oct. 30

BATON ROUGE- The Cardiovascular Institute of the South is hosting a Wine and Wellness event on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.

In addition to enjoying red wine tastings and hors d'oeuvres, guests will also receive an electrocardiogram (EKG) scan and ankle-brachial index (ABI) screening. 

An EKG is a painless test that records the electrical signals of the heart.

The screening can detect blockages, the thickness of the heart wall, past heart attacks and more. 

Anyone interested in participating in the Wine and Wellness event must register to attend by clicking here or calling (985) 873-5058.

