Car was fleeing police moments before deadly crash on N Acadian Thruway

Sunday, September 18 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A car was reportedly fleeing police when it was involved in a deadly crash just outside Baton Rouge Community College's Acadian campus Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of N Acadian Thruway and Winbourne Avenue. Sources told WBRZ one person was killed and at least two others were hurt. 

Witnesses said that multiple unmarked police units were chasing one of the cars just moments before the crash. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were trying to stop the car for a traffic violation before it took off and later ran a red light, causing the crash. 

Video from the scene showed debris from both vehicles spread all over the roadway. 

Police said the person killed was a passenger in the car that was fleeing officers. BRPD has not identified the driver or the person who died as of Monday afternoon. 

