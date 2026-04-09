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Car, train involved in crash on Kingfisher Street

8 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Friday, May 12 2017 May 12, 2017 May 12, 2017 12:23 PM May 12, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – A crash involving a car and train occurred on Kingfisher Street on Friday morning.

The crash involved a new Dodge Charger. It appears the car was over the crossroads and was pushed by the train. The front of the train appears to have gone through the driver’s side window.

Reports of injuries are not known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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