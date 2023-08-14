Car hauler spills flattened vehicles onto I-110 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - I-110 was closed off to southbound traffic after a handful off flattened vehicles fell from the back of a car hauler late Monday morning.

The interstate was first closed sometime before noon near the N 22nd Street exit. The truck was reportedly carrying cars that had already been crushed prior to transport.

No injuries were reported.

I-110 South has since reopened at the crash scene.