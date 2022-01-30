Car flips on I-10 exit during sheriff's chase

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies said a stolen vehicle flipped during a pursuit which ended on the College Drive exit of I-10 in East Baton Rouge Parish Friday.

EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the people in the vehicle were suspected of stealing from the Walmart on Burbank, and deputies are still searching for one of them.

EBRSO charged 29-year-old Laceria Poche with resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen goods and theft of goods Friday. Deputies also charged Poche with burglary and theft from an unrelated incident in 2013.

Deputies said around 2 p.m. they received a call about the theft and were told the suspects left with a basket filled with $200 worth of items. A deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one used by the thieves on I-10 West near the Essen exit. When the deputy tried to stop the vehicle he said it took off, crashing near the College Drive exit.

Hicks said a black male fled from the vehicle, and two women were taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries. A third woman was taken to be questioned by police. Hicks said deputies in the area were still searching for the missing man.

Deputies found the stolen items in the vehicle.

At the hospital, deputies said Poche admitted to stealing the items from Walmart but did not know that the car was stolen. She was placed under arrest.

A background check revealed that Poche had two warrants for her arrest for a 2013 burglary.

In July 2013, deputies said an unknown suspect smashed a window at a Baton Rouge home and stole $720 worth of lawn care equipment.

Investigators said blood samples taken from broken glass matched Poche’s DNA.

In August 2015, Poche was arrested for a third unrelated theft. At the time of arrest, another DNA swab was taken and sent to Louisiana State Police crime lab to compare with the DNA taken from the 2013 burglary. The second DNA swab matched Poche's DNA and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Investigators said the crashed vehicle reported stolen to Baton Rouge Police, and that it had been taken on New Year's Eve.

Poche was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where she was later booked.