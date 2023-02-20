Car fire on I-10 halts traffic heading into New Orleans

70°
SORRENTO - A burning vehicle brought traffic to a halt as drivers headed to New Orleans from the capital area in preparation for Mardi Gras celebrations.

The burning car was first reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. on I-10 East just past the Sorrento exit. The interstate was fully reopened around 4:45 p.m.

Traffic was brought to a crawl as many drivers tried to get off the interstate at US 61.

It's unclear whether anyone was hurt in the fire. 

