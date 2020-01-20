52°
Car fire causing delays on Basin Bridge

RAMAH - A vehicle fire on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is backing up traffic on I-10 West.

The incident was reported around 12:30 in the westbound lanes of the bridge. Both lanes were initially closed, but traffic is now being allowed to pass around the charred vehicle. 

No injuries have been reported at this time.

