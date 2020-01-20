Car fire causing delays on Basin Bridge

RAMAH - A vehicle fire on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is backing up traffic on I-10 West.

The incident was reported around 12:30 in the westbound lanes of the bridge. Both lanes were initially closed, but traffic is now being allowed to pass around the charred vehicle.

I-10 West is closed at Mile Marker 132 (Ramah) due to a vehicle fire. Congestion has reached 3 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 20, 2020

No injuries have been reported at this time.