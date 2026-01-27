30°
Car crashes into fire hydrant at O'Reilly's Auto Parts along Staring Lane, flooding parking lot, street
BATON ROUGE — A car crashed into a fire hydrant in the parking lot of O'Reilly's Auto Parts along Staring Lane on Tuesday morning, causing flooding in the parking lot and into the roadway.
WBRZ first observed the busted fire hydrant just before 7 a.m. Sources near the crash say that a family member of the car's owner took the car and crashed it into the fire hydrant and left.
Baton Rouge Fire officials who responded to the scene told WBRZ that they are waiting for the city to shut off the water so that repairs can be made.
Drivers should exercise caution when driving in the area due to sub-freezing temperatures, causing the water to turn into ice on the roadway. Learn more about the cold weather from WBRZ's meteorologists.
