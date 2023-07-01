96°
Car crashes into dentist's office on Government Street Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A car crashed into a dentist's office on Government Street Saturday afternoon.
No injuries have been reported.
Baton Rouge Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.
No further details are available at this time.
This is a developing story.
