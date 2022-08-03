82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Car burglar spotted outside Ascension apartment; deputies trying to ID suspect

Wednesday, August 03 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Detectives need help identifying a man responsible for burglarizing cars at an apartment complex in Ascension Parish.

The burglaries happened at Manchac Lake apartments along Airline Highway near Perkins Road. On Wednesday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of the burglar pulling on car door handles in the complex's parking lot.

Anybody with information should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636

