82°
Latest Weather Blog
Car burglar spotted outside Ascension apartment; deputies trying to ID suspect
PRAIRIEVILLE - Detectives need help identifying a man responsible for burglarizing cars at an apartment complex in Ascension Parish.
The burglaries happened at Manchac Lake apartments along Airline Highway near Perkins Road. On Wednesday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of the burglar pulling on car door handles in the complex's parking lot.
Trending News
Anybody with information should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family displaced after large tree crashes into Baton Rouge home
-
Mother arrested after 2-year-old died from fentanyl overdose; third overdose on record
-
Daughter of woman killed in hit-and-run victim pleads for suspect to turn...
-
Homeless population adding challenges to new business in LSU's Northgate area
-
Crews clean storm drains to prevent major flooding in East Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West