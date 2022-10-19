45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car and BRPD unit both crash during vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon

3 hours 49 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, October 19 2022 Oct 19, 2022 October 19, 2022 6:16 PM October 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - A driver being chased by a police officer crashed into a utility pole and the officer in pursuit crashed into a fence Wednesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened at Shelley Street and North Foster Drive around 5:30 p.m.

Officers said the driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. The police officer suffered minor injuries. 

Trending News

The police department did not disclose why the officer was pursuing the driver. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days