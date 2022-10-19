45°
Car and BRPD unit both crash during vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A driver being chased by a police officer crashed into a utility pole and the officer in pursuit crashed into a fence Wednesday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened at Shelley Street and North Foster Drive around 5:30 p.m.
Officers said the driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. The police officer suffered minor injuries.
The police department did not disclose why the officer was pursuing the driver.
