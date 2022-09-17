78°
Latest Weather Blog
Car accident with train after LSU game sends one person to hospital
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital Saturday night when a car crashed into a train.
Authorities said the crash happened near Nicholson and Ben Hur roads shortly after the LSU and Mississippi State game.
Sources said the person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
Trending News
No information about how the crash happened has been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family and friends of LSU student gunned down on Government Street create...
-
Professional racers challenging street racers to drive onto the track
-
Nearby camera captured audio of LSU student's killing; about a dozen gunshots...
-
BRPD discusses ongoing investigation into killing of 21-year-old LSU student
-
LSU student Allie Rice remembered by friends, co-workers after she was shot...