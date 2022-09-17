78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Car accident with train after LSU game sends one person to hospital

Saturday, September 17 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital Saturday night when a car crashed into a train. 

Authorities said the crash happened near Nicholson and Ben Hur roads shortly after the LSU and Mississippi State game. 

Sources said the person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injures. 

No information about how the crash happened has been released. 

