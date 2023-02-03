Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure

BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down.

The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service any time soon. The store, located at 701 Spanish Town Road, opened in 1914.

A sign in front of the store said the property is undergoing a Historic Preservation Commission staff review, according to the report. It cited a consultant who, the publication said, later became part owner -- only to part ways following what she described as broken promises and business irregularities.

Records at the Louisiana Secretary of State's office show Kara Robinett listed as an officer and registered agent of Capitol Grocery as of January 2023. The store had changed ownership late last year and reorganized as an LLC, according to state records.

But another registered officer -- who also manages the property -- told WBRZ News 2 hours after the report was published that Capitol Grocery will not be closing.

"I don't know where the rumors are coming from, but it's definitely not true. The store is not closing," Devon Harris said. "We're open for business and ready for Spanish Town Mardi Gras."

Harris was working at the store late Friday afternoon.