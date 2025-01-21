27°
Capital area interstates closed as snow, ice hit Baton Rouge

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Interstates and roadways in the capital area started to shut down in the early hours of Tuesday as snow and ice hit Baton Rouge. 

The Department of Transportation and Drainage announced the following closures: 

- Interstate 12 at Airline Highway 
- Interstate 10 westbound at Highland Road 
- Interstate 110 Northbound and Southbound 
- Interstate from Interstate 49 to La. 415 
- Interstate 55 in St. John and Tangipahoa parishes

