Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with Reggie Chatman and Darin Tietgen
With the Saints expected to be without Drew Brees, WBRZ Sports Reporter Reggie Chatman asks Who2Start.com Fantasy Football Expert Darin Tietgen about the potential fantasy effect Jameis Winston could have.
They also discuss preparing for the Fantasy playoffs and who could be good players to pick up late in the year.
Make sure to email or tweet @ReggieChatman at rchatman@wbrz.com or Darin Tietgen at @Who2Start with Fantasy questions and we will answer them on next week's segment.
