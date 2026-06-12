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Caleb Wilson's family attends ceremonial signing of anti-hazing bill named after late Southern student

4 hours 24 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2026 Jun 12, 2026 June 12, 2026 10:25 AM June 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Late Southern University student Caleb Wilson's family attended a ceremonial bill signing on Friday at the State Capitol for an anti-hazing bill signed into law by Gov. Jeff Landry last month.

The Caleb Wilson Act, also known as House Bill 636, requires students in campus organizations, including fraternities and sororities at postsecondary schools, to complete a one-credit-hour anti-hazing course within their first two semesters of membership if passed.

This standardized curriculum is designed to educate students about the risks and consequences of hazing. The new law builds atop a currently active law that requires annual anti-hazing education.

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The new law, authored by Vanessa Caston LaFleur, takes effect on Aug. 1. 

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