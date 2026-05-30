Caleb Wilson Hazing Prevention Act signed into law by Gov. Jeff Landry

BATON ROUGE — An anti-hazing bill written in honor of Caleb Wilson, a Southern University student killed during a hazing ritual, was signed into law by Gov. Jeff Landry.

According to documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, Wilson was one of multiple pledges punched multiple times in the chest with boxing gloves. After they were hit, the pledges were supposed to run to the back of the line to be hit again.

Wilson collapsed after the fourth time he was punched and had a seizure before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Caleb Wilson Hazing Prevention Act will require students involved in campus organizations, including fraternities and sororities at postsecondary schools, to complete a one-credit-hour anti-hazing course within their first two semesters of membership.

The law will go into effect beginning on Aug. 1.