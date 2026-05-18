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Caleb Wilson Act unanimously passed by Senate, heads to Gov. Jeff Landry
BATON ROUGE — An anti-hazing bill written in honor of Caleb Wilson, a Southern University student killed during a hazing ritual, was unanimously passed by the Senate on Monday.
The Caleb Wilson Act, also known as House Bill 636, would require students involved in campus organizations, including fraternities and sororities at postsecondary schools, to complete a one-credit-hour anti-hazing course within their first two semesters of membership if passed.
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The bill will next go to Gov. Jeff Landry for approval.
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