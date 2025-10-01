Latest Weather Blog
Cake with innuendo causes turmoil at Louisiana capitol
BATON ROUGE- What better way to celebrate a birthday than with a cake? At least that's what State Representative Mark Abraham thought Friday when he offered to share his bikini cake with his colleagues at the state capitol.
The cake was shaped like a woman's body in a bathing suit and had a note attached that read: Happy Birthday Mark Abraham. He likes his cake and eats it too!!!!
When asked if he thought it was inappropriate, Abraham didn't seem to understand the note was an innuendo. "You have a cake and it's pretty and you don't want to eat it because it's pretty," was Abraham's explanation of the note.
Abraham said State Representative Jack McFarland's wife baked the cake for him. They intended to share it with their colleagues Friday at a private lobby in the capitol until State Senator Karen Carter Peterson demanded it be removed.
"I said it's offensive and he said cover it up,"recounted Peterson.
But Peterson opted to throw it away and once in the trash she took a picture and shot off two tweets.
The LA St Cap not a "locker room"! If folks want to celebrate bdays like this, don't do it here! #offensive #lalege pic.twitter.com/WSkF3YyLn9— KarenCarterPeterson (@TeamKCP) November 18, 2016
In her second tweet Peterson accused her colleagues of bringing a second, more lewd cake, one that depicted female genitalia. Abraham flatly denied there was a second cake and Peterson said she never saw it but heard about it from a capitol employee.
I cant make this up! There was a second cake removed that depicted a vagina!!! #offensive and not funny! #disrepectful #lalege pic.twitter.com/dRTyXOy4yj— KarenCarterPeterson (@TeamKCP) November 18, 2016
Peterson also gave Abraham a public tongue lashing about the cake. "She used the F-word many times," said Abraham.
Peterson said the incident illuminates a culture of sexism at the capitol. "The cake should have never been brought into a public institution, let alone the Louisiana Legislature," she said.
