Byron Wade making waves at Belaire; heads to program's 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday

When Byron Wade took his first head coaching job at struggling Belaire in July, it was all quite a challenge. A short time to get his kids ready to play, dealing with COVID-19 and limited resources were all on the menu for Wade. But through the bumps and bruises came the Bengals' first playoff appearance in 17 years.
