66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Byron Wade making waves at Belaire; heads to program's 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday

2 hours 25 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, November 26 2020 Nov 26, 2020 November 26, 2020 8:49 PM November 26, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

When Byron Wade took his first head coaching job at struggling Belaire in July, it was all quite a challenge. A short time to get his kids ready to play, dealing with COVID-19 and limited resources were all on the menu for Wade. But through the bumps and bruises came the Bengals' first playoff appearance in 17 years.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days