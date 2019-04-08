Butterball recalls more than 70,000 pounds of ground turkey due to possible salmonella contamination

NORTH CAROLINA - Officials say Butterball LLC. is voluntarily recalling approximately 78,164 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may have been contaminated with salmonella.

According to ABC News, the recall was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. FSIS, along with other public health partners, discovered the possible contamination while investigating an outbreak of salmonella illnesses reported in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Four of the five patients live in the same Wisconsin home where officials collected three Butterball ground turkey samples that tested positive for the bacteria.

According to Butterball’s site, the ground turkey in question has a use- or sell-by date of July 26, 2018 and was shipped locations nationwide.

The products subject to recall include:

• 48-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.

• 48-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.

• 16-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.

• 16-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label

• 48-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label.

• 48-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing “FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.