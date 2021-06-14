Businesses cashing in on the Disney action filmed at Celtic

BATON ROUGE – Businesses are ready to welcome movie producers, cast and crew back to Baton Rouge after COVID-19. In less than two weeks Walt Disney Studios will begin filming a feature film inside Celtic Studios. It’s the first major production since the pandemic closed the curtain.

“We are so ready, we’ve really missed this industry,” said Stephanie Clarke.

Clarke owns Luxe Spaces, a businesses that provides housing accommodations for those temporarily working in Baton Rouge and need a place to stay. Movie crews perfectly fit that category.

"Probably 85 to 90 percent of my clientele comes from movies and television, so when they are not here I'm not very busy,” said Clarke.

Clarke’s spare time has officially been cut with the futuristic teen adventure called ‘Crater’ starting to film shortly. She has been in contact with the movie makers since January.

“Before they arrived in Baton Rouge I just had some FEMA clients. I probably had a dozen tenants, and now I'm well over 50 and that's cast and crew and executive level producers,” said Clarke.

Clarke isn't the only one benefiting from cameras rolling again.

"With housing accommodations we have to have everything turn key ready for them to walk in with their suitcase. So I'm also using local retailers for decorating, accessorizing and furnishings,” said Clarke.

According the Director of Studios at Celtic, the production is using a local lumber and building company for sets, local security guards and signage.

"It's more of an economic boom to our city and our parish and the state than I think people and politicians realize,” said Clarke.

Clarke had to hire more house keepers to keep up with the Disney crew demand. She says the majority are staying in downtown Baton Rouge, which is a shift from the past when the workers mainly chose to stay near the Towne Center.

Filming for ‘Crater’ is set to begin towards the end of this month.