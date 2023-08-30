Business owners near Southern University hope Scenic Highway MOVEBR project will help revitalize community

BATON ROUGE - A $7 million MOVEBR project planned by the City-Parish will provide improvements along Scenic Highway that nearby business owners say are much needed.

Horatio Isadore owns a coffee shop, Southern Cofe, on Scotland Avenue at the intersection of Swan Ave. It's just across the railroad tracks from the starting point of a MOVEBR project on Scenic Highway.

"I think that having more lighting, a safer energy creates a better vibration for our community for the work, live and play," Isadore said.

Another nearby business owner, Tevin Wade, who runs Lighthouse Bar and Pizzeria, is also excited for the plans which include several upgrades to pedestrian infrastructure. Wade hopes the additions will make conditions safer for college students in the area to stop by.

"I think that we need to make sure that it's safe for the community and the college to be able to walk across Scenic, walk across Scotland Avenue and just connect to the businesses without the liability of somebody being hit," Wade said.

The improvements to Scenic Highway span from Swan Avenue to Harding Boulevard. While the project is still in the design phase, business owners like Wade and Isadore are looking forward to seeing the ideas come to life.

"It's going to be beneficial for not only the business owners but the community as well so I'm excited about it," Wade said.

The City-Parish plans to hold a public open house about the project on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Scotlandville Branch Library from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

You can view more about the MOVEBR Scenic Highway Corridor Enhancement Project here.