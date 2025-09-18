Latest Weather Blog
Bus union claims CATS facing staffing crisis after losing eight employees within a week
BATON ROUGE - The Amalgamated Transit Union says the Capital Area Transit System is facing a staffing crisis, claiming eight employees left the organization within the past week.
The union says that within the last week, seven bus operators and one maintenance employee have left the organization; they also say routes were reduced on July 13 and another adjustment is taking place on Oct. 5.
Union President George Decuir said reasons for the turnover include a lack of negotiated contracts, uncompetitive wages with a refusal to progress them under the current agreement and the absence of a structured, long-term business plan.
In March 2025, union drivers began a strike for nearly a week over wages, the work environment and CATS not meeting their negotiations; the bus system eventually agreed to some of the demands.
