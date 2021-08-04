76°
Latest Weather Blog
Bus goes into Metairie canal
METAIRIE - A school bus plunged into a canal on West Metairie Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
The Jefferson Parish school bus crashed into a West Metairie Avenue canal just before 1:45 p.m. There was one minor injury, according to the fire department, the New Orleans Advocate is reporting.
The school bus was making a u-turn at Elise Avenue when the front of the bus went into the canal.
Trending News
Sources have reported 34 students on the bus were from T.H. Harris Middle School. One girl had her ankle injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Why don't you lead by example?' One year after COVID nearly killed...
-
EBR schools shaping their COVID plans, other parishes following suit
-
After father of LSU baseball pitcher dies tubing, family calls for safety...
-
Baton Rouge hospitals requiring vaccines or masks for unvaccinated workers: Latest here
-
Trash dumped at doors to city hall in feud over garbage collection
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort