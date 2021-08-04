Bus goes into Metairie canal

76°
4 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, September 06 2016
Source: WWL-TV
By: WWL
METAIRIE - A school bus plunged into a canal on West Metairie Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The Jefferson Parish school bus crashed into a West Metairie Avenue canal just before 1:45 p.m. There was one minor injury, according to the fire department, the New Orleans Advocate is reporting.

The school bus was making a u-turn at Elise Avenue when the front of the bus went into the canal.

Sources have reported 34 students on the bus were from T.H. Harris Middle School. One girl had her ankle injured.  

